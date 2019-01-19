close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

British-era heritage structure: Archeology Dept wants Abbottabad Cantonment Board building preserved

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

ABBOTTABAD: The Archeology and Museum Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the Abbottabad deputy commissioner to take action to preserve the century-old historical building of Cantonment Board Office which was constructed in 1933 by the British.

The Regional Office of the Archeology Department wrote a letter to the deputy commissioner on January 16, about the British- era monuments and heritage building in the Abbottabad city. The letter said that the buildings were built in Abbottabad in 1933. It added that the Cantonment Board Office dated back to the British period. It came under the preview of KP Antiquities Act 2016.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq confirmed receiving the letter and said the cantonment authorities claimed that it was regulated by the federal government. He said that the issue has to be solved between federal and provincial governments.

He confirmed having met the cantonment executive officer and was hopeful to solve the issue amicably as the provincial government has taken up the matter with the federal government. A social activist, Mehmood Aslam, while giving details to the media said that the Cantonment Board had proposed commercial building to be constructed there and building of the cantonment board along with station house building will be razed which will be a great loss to the city.

He said a number of tourists visited historical sites in Abbottabad, which was founded by Major James Abbott in 1853. He added that the historical buildings were an asset to the city and these should be preserved.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan