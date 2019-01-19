Asian Junior Squash Team C’ships: Pakistan face Hong Kong in semi-final today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan will face third seeds Hong Kong in the semi-final of the Asian Junior Squash Team Championships in Pattaya, Thailand on Saturday (today).
On Friday, top seeds Pakistan crushed 12th seeds Thailand 3-0 in their last group match to top the Pool A with 10 points.
Abbas Zeb thrashed Abbas Abdullah 11-0, 11-0, 11-2, Farhan Hashmi overpowered Waritpol Klinsoontorn 11-2, 11-2, 11-0, while Mohammad Hamza Khan defeated Vasispol Thonguthaisri 11-1, 11-3, 11-0.
