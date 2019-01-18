8 dead in car bomb at Colombian police academy

BOGOTA: A car bomb exploded at a police academy in Colombia’s capital Bogota on Thursday, killing at least eight people and wounding 10 in what the authorities condemned as terrorism.

The bomb at the General Santander School in the south of the capital shattered windows of apartments in the vicinity. The vehicle rammed into the academy grounds before the explosion, witnesses told reporters.

President Ivan Duque called the bomb a “miserable terrorist act...against our police” and said he was returning to the capital from the west of the country, where he had been attending a meeting on security. He said he had ordered security forces to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.