close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
January 18, 2019

Prince Philip escapes unhurt in road crash

Top Story

A
Agencies
January 18, 2019

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, 97, was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday near the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Buckingham Palace said. He was not hurt.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon,” it said in a statement. “The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate.”

Local police attended the scene, it added.

The BBC reported that Philip was driving a Range Rover and that the vehicle landed on its side after a collision. It quoted a witness as saying the Duke was very shaken.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story