Ahad Cheema indicted

LAHORE: An Accountability court on Thursday framed charges against former DG Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema in a corruption reference of assets beyond means.

NAB had filed the reference against him in October 2018. In the reference, it was alleged that Cheema had 22 properties registered against him or his family members' names. The details of his properties included a plot in LDA Avenue, two plots in a bank housing society and 188 kanals 12 marlas and 123 kanals, 19 marlas of agricultural land in Bhaik Ahmad Yar, Hafizabad.

His properties also included three kanals of land against his name in village Karbath, Tehsil Cantt. While 14 kanals and seven marlas of land in the same village is registered against his family. NAB has also unearthed a land of 48 kanals, 10 marlas in Model Town against his and his mother’s name. A flat in Hill Lock View Islamabad and a plot in Sector I-15 is also owned by the accused. He also owned plots two plots in FIA Employees Cooperative Housing Scheme Islamabad. His plots were also spotted in PHA Foundation. A plot of 10 marlas in Faisal Town, Islamabad and five marlas in Faisal Residentia Islamabad has also been found against his name. A plot of five marlas in Faisal Residentia and three kanals of land on Bedian Road has also been registered against his wife’s name. The NAB prosecutor told the court that Cheema had assets worth billions of rupees that were beyond his means. He further told the court that these assets we're registered against his and his family members name.

However, Cheema denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. On which, the court sent him on judicial remand and summoned witnesses in the case on Jan 30.

NAB had arrested the accused on February 15, 2018, for allegations of corruption in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam. During investigations, the assets of worth of billions of rupees were revealed. A reference against the accused for corruption of Rs660 million in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case was filed on June 22, 2018.