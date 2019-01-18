Vacation plans

The Murree of Sindh, Gorakh Hills Station, is the highest and coolest place of Sindh and, if properly maintained, can attract thousands of tourists. It can become a great source of revenue generation for the province, but, unfortunately, no planning has been started in this regard so far been taken. Affordable three-star hotels should be constructed; new roads should be carpeted and, most importantly, the law and order situation should be improved so that people may travel to the station without any fear.

Back in 2008, the Sindh government established the Gorakh Hills Development Authority which can manage the hill station’s operations. However, the authority has not carried out any significant in the area to date. The relevant authorities should seriously look into this matter to turn the Gorakh Hills Station into an attractive tourist spot.

Faisal Ansar ( Karachi )