Residents protest prolonged power cuts in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: The local political activists and residents staged a protest and blocked the Bajaur-Peshawar road for traffic against the prolonged power cuts in Muhammad Gat area of Safi tehsil of Mohmand tribal district on Wednesday.

The enraged residents from different areas gathered outside the grid-station in Muhammad Gat area and chanted slogans against the authorities concerned.

Local activists of almost all the political parties, including Malik Firdaus Khan, Mosam Khan, Dr Israr, Malik Khanzeb and others led the protest rally.

The protesters blocked the main Bajaur-Peshawar road and kept traffic suspended for over three hours.

They also chanted slogans against the government and Wapda for its failure to restore the supply of electricity in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the elders said that Wapda had suspended power supply to their areas for the last so many days, but the authorities did not bother to take steps to resolve the issue.

“The prolonged power suspension has created an acute shortage of water in the chilling winter besides other problems that have made life miserable for the dwellers,” a speaker said.

He said that authorities should come out of their well-furnished offices and solve the genuine problems of the masses forthwith.

The protesters later opened the road for traffic and dispersed peacefully after the officials of the district administration gave assurance that their issue would be solved on priority basis.