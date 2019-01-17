Three labourers burnt alive

OKARA: Three labourers burnt to death when a fire broke out in cold storage at Sattar Colony, Depalpur on Wednesday.

The fire erupted due to short-circuit. Despite hectic rescue efforts, three labourers Mukhtar Yaqoob, M Amir and Muhammad burnt. The charred bodies were shifted to the hospital. The fire spread so rapidly that the victims did not find enough time to save their lives. Further investigation is under way.

DC for rooting out polio: Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan has said efforts to control and eradicate polio from Pakistan must be the top priority of every Pakistani, as it kept the whole life of an affected person in utter deprivation. She advised the assistant commissioners of the district to personally supervise the campaign against polio in the tehsils. She was chairing the polio eradication meeting at her office on Wednesday.

The CEO health said 482422 children would be administered anti-polio drops at home while 88,360 children at the educational institutions. At least 1303 teams will administer the drops. The DC advised the teams to visit the tents of gypsies, straw cottages, abodes of kiln labourers and children travelling with parents and administer them the anti-polio drops.