JI to elect new ameer as Siraj term expires

LAHORE: As sitting Jamaat Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq’s five year term will expire in April 2019, the JI has begun the process of election for next ameer and JI central Shoora (central decision making body) has nominated three candidates for the slot.

The Shoora which met at Mansoorah this week proposed three names including Senator Sirajul Haq, Secretary general Liaqat Baloch and JI KPK ameer Prof Muhammad Ibrahim for the guidance of JI members (Arkan). The ameer is elected by the secret ballot process by the Arkan, who are permanent members of the party.

The ballot papers will contain these three names but, according to the party constitution, the Arkan are not bound to vote for any of these and are at liberty to vote for someone else from amongst the JI Arkan whom they deemed fit for the top slot of the party.

The election of the JI ameer is held after five years under the supervision of an Election Commission which is headed by Asadullah Bhutto and comprises Bilal Qudrat Butt as Secretary besides Dr Syed Waseem Akhtar, Muhammad Husain Mehnati and Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi as members.

The election commission will issue ballot papers in February 2019 to all Arkan across the country whose number is 41,580. They will receive ballots through their local party office and will send back the sealed ballot papers to the election commission till March 20, 2019. The election commission will declare the name of the elected ameer in the first week of April after completing the counting process.

