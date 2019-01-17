close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

Boards for medical education established

LAHORE: The inter-university boards have been established at the national and provincial levels to standardise medical education especially at the postgraduate level, and to hold a single uniform entrance test for admission to various programmes.

Consisting of the vice-chancellors of medical universities of respective provinces/regions, the boards would formulate and implement policies for development of a standardised curriculum and examination system for various medical programmes. The announcement came at a convention on MS, MD, MDS reforms organised at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday.

