Boards for medical education established

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The inter-university boards have been established at the national and provincial levels to standardise medical education especially at the postgraduate level, and to hold a single uniform entrance test for admission to various programmes.
Consisting of the vice-chancellors of medical universities of respective provinces/regions, the boards would formulate and implement policies for development of a standardised curriculum and examination system for various medical programmes. The announcement came at a convention on MS, MD, MDS reforms organised at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday.
LAHORE: The inter-university boards have been established at the national and provincial levels to standardise medical education especially at the postgraduate level, and to hold a single uniform entrance test for admission to various programmes.
Consisting of the vice-chancellors of medical universities of respective provinces/regions, the boards would formulate and implement policies for development of a standardised curriculum and examination system for various medical programmes. The announcement came at a convention on MS, MD, MDS reforms organised at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday.