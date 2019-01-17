Potato growers end sit-in after assurance

LAHORE: Potato growers who were protesting for the acceptance of their demands in the provincial metropolis on Wednesday ended their sit-in after successful negotiations with the provincial government.

The marketing related issues concerning potato export would be resolved by the federal government. Provincial Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial held negotiations with the protesting farmers and assured them of his full support.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the present government was paying attention to solve every problem of the farming community. He added that the PTI government never wanted farmers to come on roads for the acceptance of their demands.

The minister said a high-level meeting would be held next week over potatoes marketing in Islamabad as export was a federal issue. The minister said, “As the farmer community has given us time, the government could give the growers good news regarding export of potato after deciding all matters in this regard with the federal government.” He said with the grace of Allah Almighty the export of potato would take place at good rate. “I would take up your complaint with the federal government that farmers are facing problem in transportation of potato to Iran and Afghanistan,” he told the farmers.

The agriculture minister assured that strict action would be taken against the owner of sugar mill in Bahawalnagar if the mill management would show any negligence in making timely payment to the sugarcane growers or give them less rate for their crop against the fixed price.

The minister said that the government needed some time as problems created during last 24 to 25 years could not be settled in four or five months. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar wanted development of the country and welfare of the people.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad leader Khalid Mehmood Khokhar stressed the government to take immediate steps for solving the problems of the farmers. Malik Masood Awan, chairman, CM Task Force on Seed and Fertiliser, said the government would take strict action against the mafia involved in sale of poor quality seeds to farmers.