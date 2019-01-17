close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
Advertisement
January 17, 2019

36 laptops distributed among AIOU students

National

BAHAWALPUR: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum Wednesday distributed laptops among the students at varsity’s regional campus. Addressing the gathering, the VC said that the use of modern technology would enable the AIOU students to face the contemporary challenges of communication. Later, he distributed laptops among 36 students. Earlier, AIOU Bahawalpur regional director Khawaja Sabir Hussain recalled the achievements of the AIOU Bahawalpur regional directorate.

