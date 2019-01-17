close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

903 illegal buildings demolished in six months: SBCA

Karachi

January 17, 2019

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has demolished 903 illegal buildings and sealed 187 illegal structures during the past six months.

Director General SBCA Iftikar Ahmed Kaimkhani, while talking to The News at his office on Wednesday, said letters had been sent to the station house officers and assistant commissioners to stop illegal constructions in their areas.

He said registrars had been asked to not issue leases to the illegal constructions and the energy departments had been told to not provide electrical and gas connections to any such constructions. The director said we were taking action against the corrupt in the department and the town director of Liauqatabad had been suspended in this regard.

Shops razed

The Estate and Enforcement Cell of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) demolished more than 300 shops along 16000 Road in Korangi.

Director General KDA Samiuddin Siddiqui, who was supervising the operation, said residents had lodged several complaints against the illegally constructed shops in the area. He added that because of the shops there used to be traffic jams every day and the operation was carried out to facilitate the people. Replying to a question, he said the KDA had demolished about 200 illegal marriage halls since the beginning of the anti-encroachment drive in the city.

