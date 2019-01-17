close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
January 17, 2019

A sustainable world

Newspost

January 17, 2019

Air pollution is a pressing issue in today’s world that should be resolved on a priority basis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 4.6 million people die each year because of air pollution. Yet, countries – especially the developed ones – are not taking enough measures to reduce air pollution.

The situation of air pollution in Pakistan is not ideal. The smog in Lahore should raise alarm across the country. We need to take remedial measures to tackle the issue. For starters, we should put an end to rapid deforestation as trees play a vital role in controlling pollution.

Zafarullah Rind

Shahpur Chakar

