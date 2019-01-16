Seminary teacher booked for assaulting student

TOBA TEK SINGH: City police on Tuesday booked a seminary teacher on the charge of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old student. Complainant Bashir of Chak 359/GB alleged in his application that accused teacher Qari Abdul Rauf took his son to fields situated on the backside of the seminary and sexually assaulted him. The DHQ Hospital doctors have confirmed the crime in their medical examination report.

YOUTH HELD: Arrouti police on Tuesday arrested a youth in a girl’s murder case. The body of Laila, a resident of Chichawatni, was found from fields near Arrouti some one week ago. The police have arrested the youth on suspicion. —Correspondent