Youth found dead

GUJRANWALA:A youth was mysteriously found dead here at Kamoke on Tuesday. Reportedly, the parents of victim Waheed had gone to another city to attend a marriage ceremony. The sister of Waheed found her brother’s body hanged with a tree in the lawn in the wee hours of Tuesday. Police have started investigation. —Correspondent
