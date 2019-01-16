close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 16, 2019

Youth found dead

National

January 16, 2019

GUJRANWALA:A youth was mysteriously found dead here at Kamoke on Tuesday. Reportedly, the parents of victim Waheed had gone to another city to attend a marriage ceremony. The sister of Waheed found her brother’s body hanged with a tree in the lawn in the wee hours of Tuesday. Police have started investigation. —Correspondent

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan