close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
January 16, 2019

Accreditation committee visits IMSciences

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
January 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Accreditation Inspection Committee (AIC) of the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC) has expressed satisfaction at the programmes being offered at the IMSciences.

According to a press release, the committee members visited IMSciences for accreditation of Bachelor of Computer Science (BCS) and Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering (BSSE) programmes.

Prof Dr Arshad Ali Shahid of the NUCES-FAST, Islamabad led the committee. Other members were Dr Ejaz Ahmad, Associate Professor, NUCES-FAST, Islamabad, and Dr Asim Noor, Assistant Professor, COMSATS University, Islamabad.

The AIC met IMSciences Director, Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan, faculty members and students. They visited classrooms, computer labs, library and other campus areas. The team checked all the documents and files showcased by the Quality Enhancement Centre (QEC) as per the NCEAC requirements of the visit.

The AIC members expressed satisfaction at the programs and gave valuable recommendations for improvement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar