Punjab Badminton semis, final today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The semifinals and finals of Punjab Badminton Championship will be played on Wednesday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Lahore.
The semi-finals will be played in the morning and the final will start at 3.00 pm. On the second day of the championships pre- quarterfinals and quarterfinals of the men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles and women’s doubles were played.
Results of Tuesday’s matches: Men’s singles pre- quarterfinals: Gohar Azam (Lhr) beat Naeem Ashraf (Mandi Bahauddin) by 21-9, 21-6, Tayyab Shafiq (Lhr) beat Talha Khalid (Lhr) by 15-21, 21-18, 21-19, Yasir Ali (Sialkot) beat Uaakeph (Rwl) by 16-21, 21-19, 22-20, Ahmer Jalal (Lhr) beat Usman Ghani (Fsd) by 17-21m 21-11, 21-14, Muqsit Islam (Fsd) beat Abuzar (Hzd) by 21-11, 21-16, Ammar Masood (Lhr) beat Mujtaba (Sialkot) by 19-21, 21-15, 21-15, Muteeb Sohail (Jhelum) beat Burhan Yaseen (Lhr) by 21-16, 21-17
Women’s singles pre-quarterfinals: Laiba Masoud (Lhr) beat Hadiqa Aftab (Lhr) by 21-7, 21-16, Umehani (Jehlum) beat Noor Amlia (Lhr) by 21-17, 21-10, Hadia Ishfaq (Lhr) Syeda Irfa (Fsd) by 21-2, 21-2, Khadija Nasir (Fsd) beat Shaista (UMT) by 21-11, 21-6, Amal Munib (Lhr) beat Gul Saeed (Jng) by 21-5, 21-6, Qurat Ul Ain (Lhr) beat Tayyaba Shafiq (Lhr) by 21-7, 21-10, Anna Ghohar (Rwl) beat Zainab Ch (Lhr) by 21-8, 21-8, Amna Jawad (Lhr) beat Hamda Masoud (Lhr) by 21-8, 21-16.
Men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals: Tayyab Shafiq & Uaakeph (Lhr) beat Haris Fareed & Ahmad (Swl) by 21-10, 21-9, Irfan Mehmood & Asim Masood (Lhr) beat Hamza Tariq & Nadeem (Lhr) by 22-20, 21-19, Rohan & Rohail (Guj) beat Ashan & Shayan (Jehlum) by 16-21, 21-17, 21-18, Laiba Masoud & Hamda Masoud (Lhr) beat Mahenoor & Rehma (Unique) by 21-10, 21-9, Muqsit Islam & Usman Ghani (Fsd) beat Munib & Umair (Chiniot) by 22-20, 18-21, 21-14.
LAHORE: The semifinals and finals of Punjab Badminton Championship will be played on Wednesday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Lahore.
The semi-finals will be played in the morning and the final will start at 3.00 pm. On the second day of the championships pre- quarterfinals and quarterfinals of the men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles and women’s doubles were played.
Results of Tuesday’s matches: Men’s singles pre- quarterfinals: Gohar Azam (Lhr) beat Naeem Ashraf (Mandi Bahauddin) by 21-9, 21-6, Tayyab Shafiq (Lhr) beat Talha Khalid (Lhr) by 15-21, 21-18, 21-19, Yasir Ali (Sialkot) beat Uaakeph (Rwl) by 16-21, 21-19, 22-20, Ahmer Jalal (Lhr) beat Usman Ghani (Fsd) by 17-21m 21-11, 21-14, Muqsit Islam (Fsd) beat Abuzar (Hzd) by 21-11, 21-16, Ammar Masood (Lhr) beat Mujtaba (Sialkot) by 19-21, 21-15, 21-15, Muteeb Sohail (Jhelum) beat Burhan Yaseen (Lhr) by 21-16, 21-17
Women’s singles pre-quarterfinals: Laiba Masoud (Lhr) beat Hadiqa Aftab (Lhr) by 21-7, 21-16, Umehani (Jehlum) beat Noor Amlia (Lhr) by 21-17, 21-10, Hadia Ishfaq (Lhr) Syeda Irfa (Fsd) by 21-2, 21-2, Khadija Nasir (Fsd) beat Shaista (UMT) by 21-11, 21-6, Amal Munib (Lhr) beat Gul Saeed (Jng) by 21-5, 21-6, Qurat Ul Ain (Lhr) beat Tayyaba Shafiq (Lhr) by 21-7, 21-10, Anna Ghohar (Rwl) beat Zainab Ch (Lhr) by 21-8, 21-8, Amna Jawad (Lhr) beat Hamda Masoud (Lhr) by 21-8, 21-16.
Men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals: Tayyab Shafiq & Uaakeph (Lhr) beat Haris Fareed & Ahmad (Swl) by 21-10, 21-9, Irfan Mehmood & Asim Masood (Lhr) beat Hamza Tariq & Nadeem (Lhr) by 22-20, 21-19, Rohan & Rohail (Guj) beat Ashan & Shayan (Jehlum) by 16-21, 21-17, 21-18, Laiba Masoud & Hamda Masoud (Lhr) beat Mahenoor & Rehma (Unique) by 21-10, 21-9, Muqsit Islam & Usman Ghani (Fsd) beat Munib & Umair (Chiniot) by 22-20, 18-21, 21-14.