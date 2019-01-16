Punjab Badminton semis, final today

LAHORE: The semifinals and finals of Punjab Badminton Championship will be played on Wednesday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Lahore.

The semi-finals will be played in the morning and the final will start at 3.00 pm. On the second day of the championships pre- quarterfinals and quarterfinals of the men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles and women’s doubles were played.

Results of Tuesday’s matches: Men’s singles pre- quarterfinals: Gohar Azam (Lhr) beat Naeem Ashraf (Mandi Bahauddin) by 21-9, 21-6, Tayyab Shafiq (Lhr) beat Talha Khalid (Lhr) by 15-21, 21-18, 21-19, Yasir Ali (Sialkot) beat Uaakeph (Rwl) by 16-21, 21-19, 22-20, Ahmer Jalal (Lhr) beat Usman Ghani (Fsd) by 17-21m 21-11, 21-14, Muqsit Islam (Fsd) beat Abuzar (Hzd) by 21-11, 21-16, Ammar Masood (Lhr) beat Mujtaba (Sialkot) by 19-21, 21-15, 21-15, Muteeb Sohail (Jhelum) beat Burhan Yaseen (Lhr) by 21-16, 21-17

Women’s singles pre-quarterfinals: Laiba Masoud (Lhr) beat Hadiqa Aftab (Lhr) by 21-7, 21-16, Umehani (Jehlum) beat Noor Amlia (Lhr) by 21-17, 21-10, Hadia Ishfaq (Lhr) Syeda Irfa (Fsd) by 21-2, 21-2, Khadija Nasir (Fsd) beat Shaista (UMT) by 21-11, 21-6, Amal Munib (Lhr) beat Gul Saeed (Jng) by 21-5, 21-6, Qurat Ul Ain (Lhr) beat Tayyaba Shafiq (Lhr) by 21-7, 21-10, Anna Ghohar (Rwl) beat Zainab Ch (Lhr) by 21-8, 21-8, Amna Jawad (Lhr) beat Hamda Masoud (Lhr) by 21-8, 21-16.

Men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals: Tayyab Shafiq & Uaakeph (Lhr) beat Haris Fareed & Ahmad (Swl) by 21-10, 21-9, Irfan Mehmood & Asim Masood (Lhr) beat Hamza Tariq & Nadeem (Lhr) by 22-20, 21-19, Rohan & Rohail (Guj) beat Ashan & Shayan (Jehlum) by 16-21, 21-17, 21-18, Laiba Masoud & Hamda Masoud (Lhr) beat Mahenoor & Rehma (Unique) by 21-10, 21-9, Muqsit Islam & Usman Ghani (Fsd) beat Munib & Umair (Chiniot) by 22-20, 18-21, 21-14.