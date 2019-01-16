close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

Asif named PCB’s security adviser

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Col (retd) Asif Mahmood its security adviser after its director security resigned. PCB’s director security and vigilance Col (retd) Muhammad Azam earlier stepped down from his position when the Pakistan Super League-4 is just a month away. An official of the PCB stated that appointment of security and vigilance official is necessary but the hectic work in preparation of the upcoming PSL edition had made the board to appoint a security adviser at the moment.

