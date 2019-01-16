close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

Fear of accountability united Opp: Aleem

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said PPP and Nawaz-league have similarity in corruption as Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari joined hands for fear of accountability.

The minister added that those who looted national money can never again come to power and Zardari has nothing to do with the development of the country. His personal agenda has flopped due to ongoing process of accountability, the minister said and added ‘lecture’ by Zardari for training others will have no effects as PPP has damaged the country.

The minister said after failing to defend allegations of money laundering, Zardari has started to raise the issue of provincialism to save his skin.He said by insulting national institutions no one can prove oneself innocent and everyone will have to be answerable for his deeds. He asked the opposition to stay calm.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore