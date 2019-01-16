Fear of accountability united Opp: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said PPP and Nawaz-league have similarity in corruption as Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari joined hands for fear of accountability.

The minister added that those who looted national money can never again come to power and Zardari has nothing to do with the development of the country. His personal agenda has flopped due to ongoing process of accountability, the minister said and added ‘lecture’ by Zardari for training others will have no effects as PPP has damaged the country.

The minister said after failing to defend allegations of money laundering, Zardari has started to raise the issue of provincialism to save his skin.He said by insulting national institutions no one can prove oneself innocent and everyone will have to be answerable for his deeds. He asked the opposition to stay calm.