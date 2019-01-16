Dollar fluctuation behind drugs price-hike: Sarwar

LAHORE: Pakistan is passing through severe challenges now-a-days and the problems surfaced in the last three months are the result of wrong economic policies of previous 70 years.

Pakistani pharmaceutical exports can be enhanced up to $2 billion in next two to three years and the PTI government will provide all possible support to solve its problems. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said this while talking to reporters after inaugurating the three-day 8th Healthcare Expo 2019 and conference at the Expo Centre Tuesday. “It’s not possible to solve the problems the nation has been facing overnight. We have two options of whether to solve the problems on temporary basis and bring the country towards disaster or face realities by accepting challenges with long-term strategy,” Sarwar responded to a reporter’s question.

The governor said the PTI had formed the government with the legacy of internal and external borrowings and debts left by previous regimes. “Give this government some breathing space and time to deliver as even the party activist keeps an eye on our policies with critical angle and supports us on principles, he said. Asked if the NAB chairman should appear before the parliament, Sarwar said the incumbent chairman was appointed on the recommendation of both PML-N and PPP while the PTI believes every institution is accountable before the parliament. “There is no issue if the chairman appears before the parliamentarians for questioning”, the governor said.

austerity policy: Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai has said all avenues to curtail expenses and generate resources must be explored to improve the economy of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing the Austerity Committee’s fifth meeting at the Committee Room of Finance Department at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. Provincial Finance Minister Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht, Finance Secretary Sheikh Hamid Yaqoob, Communicaiton and Works Secretary Sheharyar Sultan were also present.

Sardar Asif Nakai said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken the lead by imposing restrictions on the discretionary grants, luxury vehicles, protocol and unnecessary staff. Likewise, The Punjab government has also adopted an austerity policy to reduce the burden on the provincial economy. Different agenda of Livestock Department, Home Department, Higher Education Department and other departments were discussed and approved by the meeting.