Removal of makeshift structures from footpaths begins

The anti-encroachment staff of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) started an operation on Tuesday for the removal of the makeshift structures from footpaths run by welfare organisations.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, who was supervising the operation, said all welfare organisations, including the Edhi Foundation, Saylani Welfare Trust and Chhipa Welfare Association, were issued notices to remove their setups from the footpaths.

Senior Director Anti-Encroachments Bashir Siddiqui, while talking to The News, said all encroachments along the roads and footpaths were removed on Nishtar Road in Garden, Alamgir Road in Bahadurabad and 1000 Road in Korangi.

Moreover, the Estate and Enforcement Cell of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) demolished two marriage halls, one each in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The demolitions were carried out in the presence of Director General KDA Samiuddin Siddiqui. He ordered vacating the cell’s land as the operation against encroachments continued on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Plans were said to be underway to give parks and playgrounds back to the Karachiites. Replying to a question, the director said they would request the Sindh government to sanction funds to build parks and playgrounds in the city.

Building demolished

The anti-encroachment staff began demolition of a six-storey building in Clifton. Officials said the under-construction building used to cause disturbance in the flow of Nehr-e-Khayyam and Clifton was in danger of being submerged during rainy season.

Notices issued

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) issued notices to land grabbers and warned that a grand operation would be carried out. Managing Director Asadullah Khan asked the land mafia to vacate the land worth billions of rupees.