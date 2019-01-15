CM says faults of 30 years cannot be rectified in months

LAHORE: A joint meeting of parliamentary parties of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties was held here on Monday with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that record public-interest legislation will be passed from the Punjab Assembly, adding: “We all will work collectively for the betterment and welfare of the people. The assembly members are my companions and we are united in the journey of public service. It is satisfying that assembly members have fully participated in the assembly proceedings and have made the party successful at every occasion.”

Usman Buzdar said that his doors are always open to the assembly members. We are continuously striving for the development and prosperity of the people and would continue to do so in future as well, he added. He said achievement of different targets set forth under the 100-day agenda will have to be ensured. “It’s time to deliver. Though, the faults of 30 years cannot be rectified in a few months time but we are introducing multifarious reforms to improve the overall system. Provincial ministers will have to further improve their performance. Those who will deliver will earn respect; while the ones failing to deliver, will have to be answerable. My ministers are totally empowered. The assembly members should also take active part in the Punjab assembly session. Unlike the past, power and authority is not confined to Chief Minister’s Office now. The Punjab cabinet meetings will be held in other divisions as well and this would help to remove the sense of deprivation in the public”.

The CM he has started visiting districts and reiterated that this would continue permanently. “I shall personally examine the conditions of hospitals and police stations besides visiting the development schemes as I have come out in the field to provide necessary relief to the general public” he added. Similarly, ministers and advisers will also visit different districts and district-level committees will be constituted soon. These committees are being constituted in consultation with the assembly members, he said. Usman Buzdar said: “We will move forward by maintaining best coordination to achieve the goals. The process of consultations with assembly members will be continued.

The ministers will also held meetings with assembly members and party workers during their visits to different districts of the province. Soon the change will occur that was dreamt of by all of us”.

Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja said bills are being tabled in the Punjab Assembly session for approval. Amendment is being made in rules of procedure with regard to issuance of production order as those who remained in power for 10 long years had not think of this amendment. The credit of this amendment goes to the PTI government. It is praiseworthy that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his team are going to introduce this historic amendment and Usman Buzdar is the only Chief Minister who has taken various useful measures to benefit the people and the party. The members will also be encouraged to table private bills and we will jointly serve the masses, he added. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers and assembly members attended the meeting.

notice: Usman Buzdar has ordered for investigating incident of death of a vendor during an operation against encroachments in Iqbal Town Vegetable Market. He sought a report from the administration and the police.