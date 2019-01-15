Internet services

The suspension of internet services in Kalat since 2017 has created a great deal of problems for residents. Residents are disconnected with the outside world owing to the unavailability of the internet.

These days, the world is moving towards digitisation, but people of Kalat are deprived of essential facility. Both Balochistan and federal governments must work to resolve this problem in a timely manner.

Sangat Nazeer Zehri

Kalat