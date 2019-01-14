PPP to move court against PM, others: Nafeesa

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians Central Secretary Information Nafeesa Shah has said the corruption tales related to Imran government are coming to surface on everyday basis and PPP would move court against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jehangir Tareen and Aleema Khan over their corruption.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Nafeesa Shah said that present government was over head and ear involved in corruption and after coming to power, the dual stance of PTI against this menace had been exposed. She went on to say that PTI was crossing all limits of victimising the PPP leadership and it was evident from the fact that despite orders of the Supreme Court, it was not excluding the name of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from Exit Control List. On the other hand, she said that a PTI member, former Chief Minister Sindh had left the country despite the fact that his name was included in the ECL.