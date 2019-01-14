close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

Education, gas facilities for Karak, Bannu areas demanded

National

KARAK: The people of various localities in Karak and Bannu districts have demanded the federal and provincial governments provide them education facilities and announce the provision of natural gas and roads in Domail and other areas between the two districts.

The demands were made during a jirga held at the hujra of a social activist Zafar Ali Khan Wazir in Jhangi village of Domail in Bannu district, according to a press statement issued here.

The jirga was attended by people from various villages and hamlets of the two districts. The speakers said the areas along the boundaries of Karak and Bannu districts remained neglected for long and needed education and healthcare facilities.

They said that successive governments had failed to provide basic civic amenities to Domel and other villages falling along the boundary of Bannu and Karak. The speakers called for establishing a cadet college in the area. They demanded the provision of natural gas and healthcare facilities and road projects in the area.

