Massive loans, incompetency make PTI govt, says Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: The former leader of the opposition in National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah, on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf led government has broken all records of taking loans, as the nation is now indebted to a massive amount due to the present government.

Talking to media persons in an event organised to commemorate Zulfikar Ali Bhutto government in Sukkur, PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah said the PTI’s government promised the people of southern Punjab to make a separate province but they seemed to be drifting away from the promise to make the dream of southern Punjab’s people come true.

Shah strongly criticised PM Imran Khan for not appearing in NA sessions for the last five months. He said, “It seems like we’ll have to issue an advertisement to summon the prime minister to attend the NA session.”

Addressing the recent affair of extension of military courts, Khursheed Shah said the PM Imran Khan would have to discuss the issue with the opposition just like the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did during his tenure.

Shah asserted, “The opposition will protest in the National Assembly against the recent price hike and they will consider if there is a need of military courts in the country.” He added Imran Khan’s government shows lack of efficiency and there was no policy at all.

Khursheed Shah said despite of incompetence, the opposition does not want a mid-term or in-house change, rather supports the government to complete its tenure. He asked the PM to attend the House and answer about his comment of parliament as “fake.”The PPP leader said Imran Khan must have to be answerable about the assets of his sister Aleema Khan and has to provide the money trail. He said the opposition wants the elimination of corruption and for that an across-the-board accountability would be needed not a selected one.

Khursheed Shah said PTI’s government has challenged the remarks of the Supreme Court by not excluding the names of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah from the ECL. He said the PPP would never demand any NRO; however, the government itself exists according to the NRO.

Shah said if the government failed in its pledge to build five million houses for the poor and to create ten million jobs, then they should admit their failure. He said the opposition is not creating any hurdle for the government but if the government continues to play a dictatorial rule against the PPP, then his party would show its strength.