Pakistan top seeds at Asian Junior Squash Team championship

KARACHI: Pakistan is top seed in the Asian Junior Squash Team Championships that is scheduled in Pattaya, Thailand, from January 16-20. According to the draws announced by Asian Squash Federation (ASF), Pakistan are the top seeds among the 13 boys teams. Pakistan are in pool A along with eighth seeds Sri Lanka and ninth seeds Chinese Taipei. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has sent a four-member team to play this championship.
