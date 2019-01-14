Journey by train

Neither Larkana nor Dadu has an organised railway system. Over the years, the number of trains running to and from Larkana or Dadu has been reduced. Now, only two trains run from Larkana to Karachi and Hyderabad. The condition of these trains is miserable. People are forced to travel by buses who charge an exorbitant amount of money for intercity travel. Almost all political parties have vowed to revive the railways, but no government has taken any action to provide better train services in Sindh. Even the PPP – which has been ruling the province for more than 10 years – has paid no attention to this issue.

People from Sindh’s rural areas regularly travel to Karachi and Hyderabad for two purposes: 1) for trade and 2) for medical treatment. They need comfortable means of transportation so that they can reach their destination with ease. Besides this, students and job seekers also frequently travel to the city. Developed countries are progressing because there are no restrictions on people’s mobility. A person living in one part of the country can easily travel to the other side for employment opportunities and other benefits. The railways authorities must resolve these problems in a timely manner.

Rafeeque Ahmed ( Larkana )