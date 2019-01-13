Anti-encroachment drive launched

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: The Gujrat Motorway Police on Saturday conducted an anti-encroachment operation on Service Road here.
The operation was supervised by Motorway Police DSP Mian Abdul Razzaq, Admin Officer Shamraiz Iqbal and Inspector Ishrat Rasheed.
Encroachments were removed from the Service Road near Sabzi Mandi and other places during the operation.
