Hub Rally Cross on January 20

KARACHI: The sixth edition of Hub Rally Cross will be held at the Max Dirt Arena on January 20, with the prize purse of Rs1 million up for grabs.

“We want to offer some incentives to the racing fraternity for securing top three positions this year,” Chief Organiser Shujaat Sherwani said while addressing a press conference here at the Arts Council on Friday.

Defending champion Ronnie Patel, undisputed ladies champion Tushna Patel, Racing Patron Nadeem Khan and others were present on the occasion.

Shujaat said their main target was to bring to the fore emerging racing drivers.

Country’s top racing driver Nadir Magsi will be the star attraction with Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali. Aamir Magsi, Nauman Saranjam, Syed Ghazanfar Agha, Sarfraz Dhanji, Asad Khurro and other top racers of Pakistan will also be seen in action.

In the Stock Category, Kunwar Talha, Mansoor Haleem, Muhammad Hussain are expected to take part.

Besides Tushna Patel, Amal Fahim Khan and Chinese racer Lulu from Islamabad will be seen behind the wheels.

The race will be held at the Max Dirt Arena, which is located 40 kilometres from the Sindh-Baluchistan border and is being upgraded for the racing event.

The race track runs over 10 kilometres of muddy, rocky and sandy path with 12 twist and turns which will be challenging for the participants.

All the ‘A’ Class racing drivers will play two rounds, while a modern and scientific timing system will be used to determine the winners in all categories.