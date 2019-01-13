Corruption challenges

The PTI has always talked about how corruption has damaged state institutions and stifled the country’s economic growth. After coming into power, the PTI leader, Imran Khan, made it clear that he will apprehend those who were involved in corruption. All of this is laudable and it is true that corruption has dwarfed Pakistan’s growth. Abuse of power, waste of state resources, favouritism and nepotism are also a form of corruption, and it is an unfortunate truth that these elements are still rampant in our society.

Influential people are given a green signal to do whatever they wish and the poor are heavily fined. Selective accountability and bold speeches won’t help the country tackle corruption. Instead of adopting a reactive approach, the government should make use of a proactive approach and take steps to nip corruption from its bud at all institutions. Strict controls should be introduced to ensure that no one is guilty of abusing state resources.

Shah Faisal

Karachi