Sindh food dept official held for Rs110m corruption

SUKKUR: The anti-corruption police Sanghar on Friday arrested the Additional Food Controller, Imtiaz Magsi. Briefing the media, about a mega corruption of millions of rupees, the circle officer anticorruption police said they had arrested an alleged accused of the Sindh Food Department in a corruption case involving embezzlement of Rs110 million. According to police, the official embezzled Rs110 million from 2016 to 2018 in the distribution of the wheat. The Khairpur Police on Friday arrested a gang of motorcycle snatchers. The ASP City told the reporters that the police raided and recovered 13 snatched motorbikes from the possession of the gang. The official said the investigation was underway.