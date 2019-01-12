close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

14 teachers absent from Nawabshah schools

National

NAWABSHAH: The Chief Monitoring Officer of the Education Department found 14 teachers and staff members absent from duty when he paid a surprise visit to four schools in Daur and Bandhi towns. He said he has recommended stern action against the absent teachers and such people would not be allowed to play with the future of the students.

The Sindh government is taking different steps to improve the standard of education in government schools and checking on teachers is one of them. In this connection, the Chief Monitoring Officer Education Abdullah Dari raided four schools and found over 14 teachers and staff members absent from duty. Abdullah said he has submitted the details of the teachers with secretary education for disciplinary action.

