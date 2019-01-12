NAVTTC engaged for Pakistan-Japan technical training programme

Islamabad: The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission is focusing on providing technical and vocational training to Pakistani youth in accordance with international standards and their placement in the international job market.

In this regard, a 3 member Japanese delegation led by YasuoAriga, deputy counsellor of Overseas for Ministry Labour Japan, called on Chairman and Executive Director of NAVTTC at its Headquarters today. The executive director, Dr. Nasir Khan briefed the delegation about the role of NAVTTC as the apex TVET body of the country. Moreover, placement process of the prospective skilled youth through proper channels was discussed in detail in the meeting.

“It is critically important for us to not only just train our youth but also prepare them as potential ambassadors of Pakistan and for that we are imparting basic training to help them acclimatise and be easily absorbed in different destination countries”, said Javed Hassan, chairman of NAVTTC.

Dr. Nasir told the members that export of skilled labor force is the top priority as it will not only help in generating an increased inflow of remittances but will also lead to the economic development of Pakistan.

"We have revised our curricula and various qualifications with a special focus on the needs and requirements of international markets," he added. He briefed the delegation about placement process through NAVTTC’s job portal saying it has skill profiles of over 570,000 youth in different trades and is open to local and international employers. The delegation also visited NAVTTC’s Job Placement Centre and was apprised about its operations. YasuoAriga appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC in skilling Pakistani youth.