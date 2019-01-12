close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

Cache of arms recovered, 2 arrested

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

TAKHTBHAI: The police recovered a huge cache of arms and arrested two accused during a search operation in Lundkhwar, an official said on Friday.

District Police Officer Sajjad Khan told reporters that the police received information that suspected persons had buried arms at the Daud Banda graveyard.

A police team reached the area and recovered two hand grenades, one pistol, one shotgun, and explosive materials. Two suspected persons were arrested during the search.

