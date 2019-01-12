Abandoned newborn dies

LAHORE: A newborn girl died in a hospital on Friday, a few hours after she was found abandoned in the Iqbal Town area.

She was found alive in a garbage heap after her cries had attracted passersby who removed her to hospital where she expired. The body has been removed to morgue accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 934 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Six people died and 1,024 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 584 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 440 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.