Sat Jan 12, 2019
January 12, 2019

Obituary

Lahore

January 12, 2019

Qul of the eldest son of the late Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain, who was Allama Iqbal’s close friend, was offered at 180-S, Model Town Extension, Lahore, after Asr prayers on Friday. The deceased Nafees Ahmad Bajwa’s funeral prayers were attended by notables, including Waleed Iqbal, grandson of Allama Iqbal. Nafees Ahmad Bajwa breathed his last at the age of 91.

