First Sikh PRO of Governor’s House

LAHORE: Pawan Singh Arora, the first Sikh information officer of Punjab, on Friday assumed the responsibilities of public relations officer (PRO) at Governor’s House. Born in Nankana in 1989, Pawan is a graduate from Punjab University and holds an Mphil degree. He joined Punjab government three years ago. He is the only Sikh gazetted official in Punjab. Earlier, he served in Nankana as the district information officer.
