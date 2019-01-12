close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

Transfers

Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday issued a notification regarding transfers and posting of a number of officers.

Malik Iqbal Alita, additional secretary (Establishment), Local Government, has been transferred and posted as director (Reclamation & Probation), Home Department; Farrukh Naveed, officer on special duty (OSD), as director (Reclamation & Probation), Home Department; Khalid Ayaz, additional secretary, I&C Wing of S&GAD, as additional director general, Public Relations Punjab; Majid Iqbal, OSD, as additional secretary, I&C Wing; Omar Asad, deputy secretary, CM Office, as DS (weights and measurements), Industries Department. The services of Director Public Instruction (DPI) Colleges Dr Nasrallah Virk have been given to the chairperson of the Higher Education Commission for posting while the additional charge of the post has been given to the additional director public instruction (Colleges), Jahangir Ahmad.

