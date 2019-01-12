Call to slash medical colleges fee

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned over the exorbitant fee structure of medical colleges in Pakistan, Rs 950,000 per annum for a student.

If the insurance, tax and admission fee is included, it approximately becomes more than Rs1,200,000 which is beyond the affordability of parents, said PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr S.M. Qaisar Sajjad.

He said the quality of medical education and training should be focused. “PMA requests Chief Justice of Pakistan to review the fee structure and minimise it, up to the affordability of the people of Pakistan as it was earlier Rs 642,000,” he said.