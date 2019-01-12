close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

Call to slash medical colleges fee

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned over the exorbitant fee structure of medical colleges in Pakistan, Rs 950,000 per annum for a student.

If the insurance, tax and admission fee is included, it approximately becomes more than Rs1,200,000 which is beyond the affordability of parents, said PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr S.M. Qaisar Sajjad.

He said the quality of medical education and training should be focused. “PMA requests Chief Justice of Pakistan to review the fee structure and minimise it, up to the affordability of the people of Pakistan as it was earlier Rs 642,000,” he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore