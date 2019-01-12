Man ‘tortured’ to death by clean-up squad

A 65-year-old man was allegedly tortured to death by the anti-encroachment squad in Iqbal Town Sabzimandi on Friday. The victim has been identified as Sharif, a pushcart vendor. The anti-encroachment squad subjected him to torture while conducting anti-encroachment operation, resulting in his death. Later, the victim’s relatives and locals staged a protest demonstration on Multan Road by placing the body in the middle of the road. Many protesters, including Rana Imran Khan, were arrested. Severe traffic mess was observed from Iqbal Town to Multan Road and a long queue of vehicles was seen stuck in the traffic jam.