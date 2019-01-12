Storage facilities

Despite being Sindh’s third biggest city in terms of population, Sukkur is deprived of basic facilities – lack of mortuary (at both private and government levels) is one of them. It becomes difficult for relatives of the deceased to keep the body at home until they make necessary arrangements for the burial.

Even the hospital where a person dies also refuses to keep the body for a longer time because of lack of storage facilities. The Sindh government must take necessary steps to provide mortuary (cold storage) facilities to Sukkur’s residents.

Abdul Samad Samo ( Karachi )