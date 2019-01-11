PPP terms cabinet decision contempt of court

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Thursday termed the refusal of the PTI government to remove the names of the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah from the Exit Control List (ECL) as contempt of court.

The PPP Secretary Information Dr Nafeesa Shah said in a statement that the government was using the accountability and ECL as political tools against the opposition.

She said the failure of the government to comply with the Supreme Court orders exposed prime minister-select's biased conduct.

“It is crystal clear that Shahzad Akbar drafted the JIT report and has brought shame to the institution by doing so,” Nafeesa Shah alleged, and said it is apparent that Imran Khan is threatened by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's growing popularity and is using anti-democratic means to escape the reality.