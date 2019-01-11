close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

Misbah to represent Faisalabad in QAT G-II

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan’s most decorated captain Misbah-ul-Haq will be one of the star attractions of the three-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Grade-II, which will start from Friday.The 44-year-old veteran will represent Faisalabad Region, which will be one of the 10 sides that will go head to head in the tournament which carries total prize money of PKR 950,000. Apart from Faisalabad other regional sides taking part in the tournament include Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Bahawalpur, Dera Murad Jamali, Hyderabad, Larkana, Abbottabad, Sialkot, Quetta and Karachi Blues.

