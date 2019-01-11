SHOs transferred

Additional Inspector General Dr Amir Shaikh on Thursday reshuffled seven station house officers (SHOs) of different police precincts of the city.

According to the transfer and posting orders issued, Inspector Humayun Ahmed has been transferred and posted as SHO Brigade, Inspector Muhammad Nadeem as SHO Liaquatabad, Sub-Inspector Adeel Afzal as SHO Aziz Bhatti, Sub-Inspector Abdullah Bhutto as Soldier Bazaar SHO, Sub-Inspector Syed Shoaib as SHO North Nazimabad, Sub-Inspector Ayaz Hussain Jamali as Madina Colony SHO and Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ali has been transferred to Defence police station.