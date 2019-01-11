close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

SHOs transferred

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

Additional Inspector General Dr Amir Shaikh on Thursday reshuffled seven station house officers (SHOs) of different police precincts of the city.

According to the transfer and posting orders issued, Inspector Humayun Ahmed has been transferred and posted as SHO Brigade, Inspector Muhammad Nadeem as SHO Liaquatabad, Sub-Inspector Adeel Afzal as SHO Aziz Bhatti, Sub-Inspector Abdullah Bhutto as Soldier Bazaar SHO, Sub-Inspector Syed Shoaib as SHO North Nazimabad, Sub-Inspector Ayaz Hussain Jamali as Madina Colony SHO and Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ali has been transferred to Defence police station.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi