Fri Jan 11, 2019
January 11, 2019

Traffic violations

January 11, 2019

This refers to the article ‘A new traffic culture’ (January 9) by Iftekhar A Khan. The real reason for severe traffic problem is spoiled brats, the children of the influential people, who with their flashy cars break all traffic rules.

They drive recklessly without any concern and get away with all violations through either threats or using influence. Let us start with this educated lot first by giving them exemplary punishment.

Ahmad Tasnim ( Islamabad )

