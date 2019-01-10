Transporters block traffic against police

NAWABSHAH: The transporters staged a protest demonstration at the Aamri-Qazi Ahmad bridge on River Indus against the police and kept the road blocked for several hours, posing difficulties to commuters.

The drivers parked their trailers, trucks and passenger coaches in long queues blocking the traffic as hundreds of drivers raised slogans against the police. They alleged that the police is unnecessarily harassing the drivers running transport running between Qazi Ahmed and Hyderabad, recover extortions and needlessly challan them on one pretext or the other. The drivers alleged that the Nawabshah Police has increased the amount of extortion from Rs 500 to Rs.2000 which is becoming very difficult for them to manage.

The Sindh High Court had banned heavy traffic following a large number of serious accidents but the bar was violated by the police who allowed vehicles to cross the bridge on payment of illegal gratification.