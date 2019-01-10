Kaka, Figo land in Pakistan today

KARACHI: Football legends Ricardo Kaka of Brazil and Luis Figo of Portugal will land in Pakistan on Thursday (today) for a promotional activity in connection with the World Soccer Stars event to be conducted in April this year.

“Hello Pakistan. I am on way. Looking forward to spend a few days with you guys,” 36-year-old Kaka tweeted on Wednesday.The two stars will unveil the World Soccer Stars at a press briefing here on Thursday (today). They are scheduled to go to Lahore on the same day.

Small-side festival matches involving global stars will be held in Karachi and Lahore in April.This will be the first tour to Pakistan for the high-profile duo. In 2017, former Brazilian star Ronaldinho, England’s Ryan Giggs and some other international stars toured Pakistan and played matches in Karachi and Lahore.

Kaka, a superb attacking midfielder from Sao Paulo, played 92 matches for Brazil during his illustrious career from 2002 to 2016. He scored 29 goals. Besides representing Brazil Under-20 side, Kaka has to his credit 461 caps in various pro leagues while representing Sao Paulo, Milan, Real Madrid and Orlando City. During his two stints with Milan he played 223 matches. Kaka was only 20 when he was inducted into the Brazil’s 2002 World Cup squad which won the title.

Figo, the 46-year-old former winger, played 127 matches during his impressive career from 1991-2006. He scored 32 goals. During his professional career (1989-2009) he played 577 matches and scored 93 goals while representing Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Sporting CP.