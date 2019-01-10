NAB arrests man accused of cheating public

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspect over his alleged involvement in cheating the public at large. According to a NAB spokesperson, Zafar Nehal, chairman of the Arisha Cooperative Society, was involved in the commission of corruption and corrupt practices by illegally occupying government land and cheating the public at large.
